Notable Monday Option Activity: C, BEN, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 158,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 20,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) saw options trading volume of 17,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of BEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,300 underlying shares of BEN. Below is a chart showing BEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 39,389 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 12,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, BEN options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

