Notable Monday Option Activity: BYND, MA, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 36,597 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.7% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 30, 2020, with 3,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,800 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 18,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 52,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

