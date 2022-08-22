Notable Monday Option Activity: BX, PEP, TDG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 19,944 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 18,455 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $431.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,200 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $431.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, PEP options, or TDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.