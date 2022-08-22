Notable Monday Option Activity: BX, PEP, TDG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 19,944 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 18,455 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $431.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,200 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $431.50 strike highlighted in orange:

