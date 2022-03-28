Notable Monday Option Activity: BW, PANW, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW), where a total volume of 3,903 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 390,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 10,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 24,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 7,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BW options, PANW options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
