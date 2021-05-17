Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: BTU, WRK, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 42,066 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,500 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) options are showing a volume of 15,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of WRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,800 underlying shares of WRK. Below is a chart showing WRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 50,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

