Notable Monday Option Activity: BOX, NVTA, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total of 91,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 258.7% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 68,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) options are showing a volume of 33,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.1% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,400 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 29,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 2,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

