Notable Monday Option Activity: BOX, BLK, WDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total of 6,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 668,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,200 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,630 contracts, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 583,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 20,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BOX options, BLK options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

