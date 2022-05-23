Notable Monday Option Activity: BKNG, RL, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 8,613 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 861,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:
Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 14,922 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 136.9% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,300 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 18,896 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, RL options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.