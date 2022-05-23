Notable Monday Option Activity: BKNG, RL, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 8,613 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 861,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 14,922 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 136.9% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,300 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 18,896 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, RL options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

