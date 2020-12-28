Notable Monday Option Activity: BIIB, LMT, T

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 5,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 596,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 7,658 contracts, representing approximately 765,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 202,887 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 31,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

