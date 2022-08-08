Notable Monday Option Activity: BIG, BKNG, SONO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG), where a total of 20,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.5% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 942,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,000 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 8,217 contracts, representing approximately 821,700 underlying shares or approximately 195.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 27,799 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 178.6% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,300 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

