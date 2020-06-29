Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: BGS, MU, PLNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), where a total volume of 10,464 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.5% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,000 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 150,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 10,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 15,782 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,500 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BGS options, MU options, or PLNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

