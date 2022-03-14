Notable Monday Option Activity: BERY, FCX, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY), where a total of 5,754 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 575,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 96,215 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,600 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 901,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

