Notable Monday Option Activity: BBY, COST, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 34,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 164.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 22,236 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 24,738 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, COST options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

