Markets
BBY

Notable Monday Option Activity: BBY, COST, EXPE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 34,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 164.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 22,236 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 24,738 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, COST options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY COST EXPE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular