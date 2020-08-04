Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: BBIO, PFGC, FIZZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO), where a total of 3,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 498,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC) saw options trading volume of 6,548 contracts, representing approximately 654,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) options are showing a volume of 1,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 141,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

