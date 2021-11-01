Markets
BBBY

Notable Monday Option Activity: BBBY, UPST, ASPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 78,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.3% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 11,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 55,986 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 8,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) saw options trading volume of 2,077 contracts, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares or approximately 124% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

