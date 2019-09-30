Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: BBBY, MKC, NR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total volume of 43,544 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.5% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 11,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) saw options trading volume of 4,517 contracts, representing approximately 451,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newpark Resources, Inc. (Symbol: NR) options are showing a volume of 4,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of NR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of NR. Below is a chart showing NR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, MKC options, or NR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

