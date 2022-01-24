Notable Monday Option Activity: BBBY, CLW, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total volume of 50,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 4,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,300 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) options are showing a volume of 435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 109,726 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 11,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

