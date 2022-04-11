Notable Monday Option Activity: BAC, VAC, ALXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 216,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 18,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) saw options trading volume of 1,583 contracts, representing approximately 158,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALXO) saw options trading volume of 1,579 contracts, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ALXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of ALXO. Below is a chart showing ALXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

