Notable Monday Option Activity: BAC, VAC, ALXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 216,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 18,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) saw options trading volume of 1,583 contracts, representing approximately 158,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALXO) saw options trading volume of 1,579 contracts, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ALXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of ALXO. Below is a chart showing ALXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, VAC options, or ALXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.