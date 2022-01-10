Notable Monday Option Activity: BAC, SKIN, BZH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 303,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 26,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beauty Health Co (Symbol: SKIN) options are showing a volume of 9,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 947,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of SKIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of SKIN. Below is a chart showing SKIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 2,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, SKIN options, or BZH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.