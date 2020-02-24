Notable Monday Option Activity: BAC, MU, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 227,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 15,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 133,058 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 11,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 107,488 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, MU options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.