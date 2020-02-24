Markets
BAC

Notable Monday Option Activity: BAC, MU, XOM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 227,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 15,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 133,058 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 11,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 107,488 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, MU options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC MU XOM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular