Notable Monday Option Activity: BA, JACK, CIM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 227,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 200.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 12,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) options are showing a volume of 5,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.4% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,700 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 37,738 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 148.6% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

