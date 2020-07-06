Notable Monday Option Activity: BA, CCXI, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 288,040 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 68.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 33,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI) saw options trading volume of 4,134 contracts, representing approximately 413,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 7,678 contracts, representing approximately 767,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, CCXI options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

