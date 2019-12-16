Notable Monday Option Activity: BA, AMZN, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 154,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 376.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 97,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 340.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,700 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 8,470 contracts, representing approximately 847,000 underlying shares or approximately 272.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1670 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1670 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, AMZN options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.