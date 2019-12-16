Markets
BA

Notable Monday Option Activity: BA, AMZN, BKNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 154,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 376.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 97,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 340.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,700 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 8,470 contracts, representing approximately 847,000 underlying shares or approximately 272.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1670 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1670 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, AMZN options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AMZN BKNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular