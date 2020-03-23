Notable Monday Option Activity: AZO, WYNN, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 3,238 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 323,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 456,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $940 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 27,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 03, 2020, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 6,418 contracts, representing approximately 641,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, WYNN options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

