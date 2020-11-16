Notable Monday Option Activity: AZO, STZ, MGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 235,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1135 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1135 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,757 contracts, representing approximately 575,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 51,410 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,600 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, STZ options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

