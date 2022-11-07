Notable Monday Option Activity: AZO, AAPL, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 130,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2305 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2305 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 666,664 contracts, representing approximately 66.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 33,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 26,722 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
