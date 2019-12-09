Notable Monday Option Activity: AXTA, ABCB, TCBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), where a total volume of 13,466 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,800 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB) options are showing a volume of 1,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of ABCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,400 underlying shares of ABCB. Below is a chart showing ABCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) options are showing a volume of 1,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of TCBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TCBI. Below is a chart showing TCBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

