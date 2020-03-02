Notable Monday Option Activity: AXSM, CTXS, VIRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 3,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 328,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) options are showing a volume of 8,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 849,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,000 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) options are showing a volume of 5,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

