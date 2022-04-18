Notable Monday Option Activity: AXSM, CRWD, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 6,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 660,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,300 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 37,802 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 7,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 63,539 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

