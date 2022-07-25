Notable Monday Option Activity: AX, MSTR, EGRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total of 60,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 2120% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 284,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 15,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 13,964 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 165.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: EGRX) options are showing a volume of 2,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.3% of EGRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 132,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of EGRX. Below is a chart showing EGRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AX options, MSTR options, or EGRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
