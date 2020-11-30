Notable Monday Option Activity: AVYA, GNW, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA), where a total of 9,264 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 926,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,700 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Genworth Financial, Inc. (Symbol: GNW) options are showing a volume of 20,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of GNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 7,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 715,100 underlying shares of GNW. Below is a chart showing GNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 69,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 13,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

