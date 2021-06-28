Notable Monday Option Activity: AVGO, ILMN, RGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 10,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 3,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 954 contracts, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,300 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ILMN options, or RGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.