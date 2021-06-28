Markets
AVGO

Notable Monday Option Activity: AVGO, ILMN, RGR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 10,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 3,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 954 contracts, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,300 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ILMN options, or RGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO ILMN RGR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular