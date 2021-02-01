Notable Monday Option Activity: AVGO, FREQ, V

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 9,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 983,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Frequency Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FREQ) saw options trading volume of 1,399 contracts, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of FREQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of FREQ. Below is a chart showing FREQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 55,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

