Markets
AVGO

Notable Monday Option Activity: AVGO, CROX, WMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 21,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 7,855 contracts, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 36,520 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, CROX options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO CROX WMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular