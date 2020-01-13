Notable Monday Option Activity: AVGO, CROX, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 21,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 7,855 contracts, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 36,520 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, CROX options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.