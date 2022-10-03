Notable Monday Option Activity: AVGO, AGYS, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 15,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) saw options trading volume of 658 contracts, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 18,662 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
