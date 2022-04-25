Notable Monday Option Activity: ATVI, WHR, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 26,229 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 2,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 5,791 contracts, representing approximately 579,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,600 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 683,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

