Notable Monday Option Activity: ATVI, V, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 25,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 30,514 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 550 contracts, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

