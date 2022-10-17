Notable Monday Option Activity: ATVI, V, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 25,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 30,514 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 550 contracts, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, V options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.