Notable Monday Option Activity: ATVI, STMP, WELL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 27,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 5,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,100 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) options are showing a volume of 1,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,800 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) options are showing a volume of 9,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 953,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, STMP options, or WELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

