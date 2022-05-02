Notable Monday Option Activity: ATVI, OPRX, STAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 44,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.4% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 6,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,600 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 1,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 3,791 contracts, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

