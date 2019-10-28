Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ATVI, HEES, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 37,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 5,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,000 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) options are showing a volume of 1,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of HEES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of HEES. Below is a chart showing HEES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 13,796 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

