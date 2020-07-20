Notable Monday Option Activity: ATVI, AKAM, HAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 28,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 4,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 8,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 843,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 63,753 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 27,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

