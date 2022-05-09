Notable Monday Option Activity: ATRC, XPO, CARG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC), where a total volume of 1,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 137,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 9,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) saw options trading volume of 5,468 contracts, representing approximately 546,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,500 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATRC options, XPO options, or CARG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

