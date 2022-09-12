Notable Monday Option Activity: ATRC, TXN, RRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC), where a total volume of 1,323 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 132,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 26,811 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,100 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 1,507 contracts, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

