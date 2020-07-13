Markets
ATRC

Notable Monday Option Activity: ATRC, NET, LOW

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC), where a total volume of 1,502 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 150,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 33,495 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,900 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 17,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular