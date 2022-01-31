Notable Monday Option Activity: ARNA, KMPH, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA), where a total volume of 8,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 897,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,300 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
KemPharm Inc (Symbol: KMPH) saw options trading volume of 2,878 contracts, representing approximately 287,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of KMPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of KMPH. Below is a chart showing KMPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,826 contracts, representing approximately 382,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $392.50 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $392.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARNA options, KMPH options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
