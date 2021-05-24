Notable Monday Option Activity: APTV, DG, GPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV), where a total volume of 6,544 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 654,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of APTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares of APTV. Below is a chart showing APTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 7,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 6,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,100 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

