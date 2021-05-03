Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: APPN, ABC, TGTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total volume of 3,209 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 320,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) saw options trading volume of 5,041 contracts, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 8,298 contracts, representing approximately 829,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

