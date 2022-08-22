Notable Monday Option Activity: APP, WBA, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 16,599 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 29,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 5,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,600 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 68,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

