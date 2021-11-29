Notable Monday Option Activity: APO, IAA, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 14,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) options are showing a volume of 7,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 731,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 75,693 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

