Notable Monday Option Activity: APO, IAA, DAL

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 14,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) options are showing a volume of 7,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 731,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 75,693 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

