Notable Monday Option Activity: APLS, AZO, RILY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 23,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.9% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 11,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2900 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2900 strike highlighted in orange:

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 3,917 contracts, representing approximately 391,700 underlying shares or approximately 104.4% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,700 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLS options, AZO options, or RILY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

